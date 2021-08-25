Lake Point Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,208 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. First Financial Bankshares comprises about 0.1% of Lake Point Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $59,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,141,000 after acquiring an additional 583,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,637,000 after acquiring an additional 510,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after acquiring an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $10,550,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Shares of FFIN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.84. 3,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,152. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $1,031,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 29,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 35,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,804 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.