Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Takes Position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 567,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,908,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned 1.16% of RADA Electronic Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,951,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,769,000 after purchasing an additional 227,274 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 697.7% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 894,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 782,210 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the second quarter valued at $2,205,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RADA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

RADA Electronic Industries stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,560. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.74 million, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 19.54%. Equities research analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

