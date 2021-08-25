Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Raises Position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,476 shares during the period. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF accounts for 2.4% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF were worth $32,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 2,319.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $45.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,514. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32.

