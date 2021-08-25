Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Invests $5.99 Million in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 231,457 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 709.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,122,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter worth about $30,269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1,642.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 957,759 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 3,091.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 628,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 608,781 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 84.5% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,300,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,633,000 after purchasing an additional 595,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stratasys stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $21.22. 13,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,071. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

