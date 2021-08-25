Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Increases Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Centene by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,233,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,095,000 after buying an additional 73,816 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Centene by 665.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Centene by 486.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Centene by 5.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 169,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.49. 61,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,085. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.33.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

