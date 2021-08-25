Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Has $5.52 Million Holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Shares of CQQQ stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,089. Invesco China Technology ETF has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $108.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.38.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

