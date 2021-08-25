Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,599 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Bank ETF accounts for 1.3% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.57% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $17,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 62.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.75. 128,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,055. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

