Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $35.94 on Wednesday, reaching $2,269.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,160. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,189.69. The company has a market cap of $93.17 billion, a PE ratio of 222.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($10.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,487.24.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

