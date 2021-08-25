KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 1,484.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter.

KURE stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $47.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.62.

