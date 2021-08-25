Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Holdings Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Kontoor Brands worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,790,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,083,000 after buying an additional 411,544 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,329,000 after buying an additional 779,773 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,259,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,146,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,735,000 after buying an additional 15,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 832,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after buying an additional 144,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

KTB stock opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

