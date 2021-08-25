Knights Group (LON:KGH) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) traded up 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 423.88 ($5.54) and last traded at GBX 414 ($5.41). 4,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 142,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 396 ($5.17).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 495 ($6.47).

The stock has a market cap of £334.65 million and a PE ratio of 98.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 413.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91.

In related news, insider Gillian Davies purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 428 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £42,800 ($55,918.47).

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

