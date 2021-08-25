Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NYSE KRG opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 119.57, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.47. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

