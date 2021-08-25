Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.11. 4,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,953. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

