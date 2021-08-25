Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Raises Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 500.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.76. 202,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,985,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $100.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.19. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.45.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

