Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 548 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,224 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,431 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $70,745,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $434,245,000 after acquiring an additional 743,197 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 831.4% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $47,887,000 after acquiring an additional 700,058 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $51.14. 130,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,678,691. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUV. Redburn Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.03.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.