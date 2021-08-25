Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 479 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.74.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 46,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $3,118,218.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,510,644.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,168.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,812,614.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,226 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QSR. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.