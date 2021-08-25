Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Yum China by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,025,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,756,000 after acquiring an additional 442,481 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Yum China by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

Shares of YUMC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.20. The company had a trading volume of 20,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,260. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $69.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.81.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

