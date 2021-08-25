Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VAW. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000.

Shares of VAW stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $185.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,519. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.51. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

