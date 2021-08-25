Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $108,000 Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,032,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,043,000 after purchasing an additional 247,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 46.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 488,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,990,000 after acquiring an additional 154,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after acquiring an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $371.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,226. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $378.10.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

