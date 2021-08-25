Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,797 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,286 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,689 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.79. 44,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,827. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

