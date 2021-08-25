Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Acquires 50,000 Shares

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$50.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,538,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,615,500.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$48.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,443,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$49.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,456,500.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$50.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,520,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$49.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,491,000.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$50.24 per share, with a total value of C$2,511,920.00.

Shares of KL opened at C$49.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.90. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$40.07 and a 1 year high of C$72.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$50.10. The stock has a market cap of C$13.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$814.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$825.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KL. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.92.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.