Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR) Director Kosta Kostic Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR) Director Kosta Kostic sold 50,000 shares of Kintavar Exploration stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$10,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,515.

Shares of KTR opened at C$0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16. Kintavar Exploration Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$20.66 million and a P/E ratio of -16.25.

Get Kintavar Exploration alerts:

About Kintavar Exploration

Kintavar Exploration Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of precious and base metals. It primarily holds interests in the Anik property covering an area of 145 claims totaling 8,116 hectares located in the towns of Chapais and Chibougamau; Rivière-à-l’Aigle project consisting of 161 claims totaling 9 026.07 hectares situated in the Chapais-Chibougamau region; and Mitchi property comprising 362 claims covering an area of 210 square kilometers located in the Grenville province in Quebec.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Kintavar Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintavar Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.