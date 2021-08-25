Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR) Director Kosta Kostic Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR) Director Kosta Kostic sold 50,000 shares of Kintavar Exploration stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$10,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,515.
Shares of KTR opened at C$0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16. Kintavar Exploration Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$20.66 million and a P/E ratio of -16.25.
About Kintavar Exploration
Read More: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Kintavar Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintavar Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.