KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vipshop in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.36.

VIPS stock opened at $15.44 on Monday. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,686,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,264,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.0% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.