Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $34,000 in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

Shares of Genius Brands International stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.67.

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.