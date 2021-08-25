Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $160,000 in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 18.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 5.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 6.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NRZ opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NRZ. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.