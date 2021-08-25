Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,158 ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 202.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares during the period.

Shares of SMDV opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.33.

