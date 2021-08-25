Keith Yandell Sells 10,384 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) insider Keith Yandell sold 10,384 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $1,890,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Keith Yandell sold 11,301 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $2,079,157.98.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keith Yandell sold 27,035 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $4,921,181.05.

On Monday, June 14th, Keith Yandell sold 47,036 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total value of $7,447,680.24.

On Monday, June 7th, Keith Yandell sold 57,572 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $8,076,200.16.

Shares of DASH traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.45. 2,099,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,458. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion and a PE ratio of -25.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.84. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after buying an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DoorDash by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,171 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 4.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,546,000 after purchasing an additional 401,135 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 11.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,370,000 after purchasing an additional 736,606 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in DoorDash by 4.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,165,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,235,000 after purchasing an additional 196,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

