Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 4,846 shares.The stock last traded at $35.25 and had previously closed at $35.68.
KARO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair set a $35.13 price target on shares of Karooooo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Karooooo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KARO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter worth about $3,691,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter worth about $1,403,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
