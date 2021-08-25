K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 10,500 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,380,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 14.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 161.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 755,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 466,415 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,761,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 32.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

CPG stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,444. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.86.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%. The company had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.