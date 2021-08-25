K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases 1,000 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POOL stock opened at $477.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $285.92 and a 52 week high of $495.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.59. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

