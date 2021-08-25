K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New Investment in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,154,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $4,241,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,391,000. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genius Sports stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.30. 2,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,555. Genius Sports Limited has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51.

GENI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

