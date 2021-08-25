K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $387,000 Investment in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TME. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 29.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TME traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,104,264. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

