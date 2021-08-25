K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys New Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 74,594 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 25,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,679,000 after buying an additional 60,317 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 87.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.19. 1,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,352. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,233,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,138,021.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 688,360 shares of company stock valued at $43,722,128. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

