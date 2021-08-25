Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading 6.3% Higher

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s stock price traded up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.23. 110,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,971,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 3.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,114,000 after buying an additional 39,507 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $3,173,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 115,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 81,818 shares in the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

