Juggernaut Price Up 58.8% Over Last Week (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $46.15 million and $3.93 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded up 58.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00054196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.20 or 0.00778115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00099882 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

