JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PROSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Prosus alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $16.84 on Monday. Prosus has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $137.09 billion and a PE ratio of 24.06.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.