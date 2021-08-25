JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. United Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 15,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $157.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.