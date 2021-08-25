JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $630.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $530.00 to $630.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INTU. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.04.

Shares of INTU opened at $554.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $513.30. Intuit has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $555.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

