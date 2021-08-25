JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $630.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $530.00 to $630.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INTU. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.04.
Shares of INTU opened at $554.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $513.30. Intuit has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $555.03.
In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Intuit
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
