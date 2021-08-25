JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) rose 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.73 and last traded at $60.68. Approximately 40,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 161,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.10.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $927,000.

