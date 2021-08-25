Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Shares Down 9.8%

Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) were down 9.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.11. Approximately 114,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 73,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Journey Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.34. The company has a market cap of C$49.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.