Jonathan Ross Goodman Acquires 4,300 Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Jonathan Ross Goodman bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.36 per share, with a total value of C$23,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,386,383.68.

Jonathan Ross Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Jonathan Ross Goodman bought 18,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$97,020.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jonathan Ross Goodman bought 18,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$95,400.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Jonathan Ross Goodman bought 18,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.24 per share, with a total value of C$94,320.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 2,400 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$12,600.00.

Shares of GUD opened at C$5.40 on Wednesday. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.88 and a 1 year high of C$6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$664.75 million and a P/E ratio of 11.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GUD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Knight Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.