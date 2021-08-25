Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,957 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,609 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,109,000 after buying an additional 897,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $174.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,522,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211,006. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $458.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

