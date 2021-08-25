Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Johns Lyng Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.21.

In related news, insider Scott Didier sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.40 ($3.14), for a total value of A$13,200,000.00 ($9,428,571.43).

Johns Lyng Group Limited provides integrated building services in Australia. The company operates through Insurance Building and Restoration Services, Commercial Building Services, Commercial Construction, and Other segments. It provides building fabric repair, contents restoration, hazardous waste removal, and strata management services; and residential and commercial flooring, emergency household repairs, shop-fitting, HVAC mechanical, and pre-sale property staging services.

