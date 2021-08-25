John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JHMD. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 132.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 40,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of JHMD stock opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15.

