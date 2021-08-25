John A. Taylor Acquires 7,400 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) CEO John A. Taylor bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $99,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,781.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $746.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.20.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,506,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,767,000 after buying an additional 232,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,411,000 after buying an additional 34,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,181,000 after buying an additional 75,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after buying an additional 49,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

GPMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

