John A. Taylor Acquires 7,400 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) CEO John A. Taylor bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $99,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,781.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $746.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.20.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,506,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,767,000 after buying an additional 232,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,411,000 after buying an additional 34,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,181,000 after buying an additional 75,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after buying an additional 49,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.
GPMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
