JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 6,884 DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $6.89. 11,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,300. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.