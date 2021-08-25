JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Major Shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc Purchases 3,999 Shares

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $28,232.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 2,050 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $14,657.50.

On Friday, August 13th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,210 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $21,763.80.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 750 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,235.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 750 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $5,257.50.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 880 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,799.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 1,033 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $6,394.27.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 246 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,488.30.

On Monday, July 26th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 600 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $3,624.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 400 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,392.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 1,182 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $7,139.28.

NYSE JMP opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. JMP Group LLC has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $141.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 32.27%. On average, analysts expect that JMP Group LLC will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in JMP Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in JMP Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in JMP Group by 19,963.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JMP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in JMP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 4.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

