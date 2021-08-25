JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,020 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 3.3% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,291,000 after acquiring an additional 394,061 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $941,334,000 after acquiring an additional 495,259 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,848,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $455,389,000 after acquiring an additional 122,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,635,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $363,900,000 after acquiring an additional 840,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,173,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.27. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49. The stock has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,511,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,208 shares of company stock valued at $34,766,027. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.