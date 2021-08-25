JCIC Asset Management Inc. Purchases 340 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,399,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,049 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,330,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,500,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,182,000 after buying an additional 2,810,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,044,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,421,000 after buying an additional 845,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLF. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 price objective (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

NYSE:SLF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.91. 40,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,438. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.