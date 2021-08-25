JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $130,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 41.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,409,000 after purchasing an additional 158,513 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 32,326 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after acquiring an additional 88,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE C traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,008,650. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.54.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

